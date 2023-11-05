Home » Carnival Magic Ship Experiences Accidental Wastewater Discharge in Grand Turk Port
Carnival Magic Ship Experiences Accidental Wastewater Discharge in Grand Turk Port

In an unfortunate incident, the Carnival Magic ship of Carnival Cruise Line encountered an accidental discharge of wastewater from its exhaust gas cleaning system while getting ready to depart the Puerto de Grand Turk. Distressed passengers captured videos and photos of a large black spot appearing behind the cruise ship and shared them on social media.

The Carnival Magic ship was on a six-day cruise from Miami and was about to set sail after a stopover when the mishap took place. According to a Carnival spokesperson, a momentary power outage likely contributed to the incident. The spokesperson further explained, “The Carnival Magic team is working to clean up a soot discharge from the ship’s exhaust gas control systems (EGCS) that occurred while preparing for departure.”

Unfortunately, the incident led to a delay in the ship’s departure from Grand Turk. It set sail approximately two hours and 45 minutes behind schedule. Carnival Cruise Line is now focusing on resolving the issue and ensuring a smooth journey for its passengers.

This accidental discharge serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining strict environmental protocols in the cruise industry. Cruise companies must remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent any wastewater or waste-related incidents and ensure the well-being of the marine ecosystem.

Passengers and cruise enthusiasts hope that such incidents become rare occurrences in the future, as the industry continues to prioritize environmental sustainability and responsible practices.

