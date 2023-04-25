Carolina Stramare and the unbuttoned shirt. Much more than a see-through. Photo

Carolina Stramare drives everyone crazy with that shirt…

Carolina Tighter he never ceases to give emotions to his followers. The latest shots on Instagram have generated an avalanche of “likes” and comments. The ex Miss Italy she is one of the Italian models who make up the new generation. There Ligurian class 1999 uses social media very often and especially Instagram. The well-known photographic platform, in fact, often welcomes posts from model. The shots that see her as the protagonist, in fact, are reached by many likes and various comments with a flood of Well done and appreciation for the model.

Carolina is now on TV on Sky, the Ligurian model is among the protagonists of the program “Beijing Express” and his adventure is also thrilling his thousands of fans on social. Rumors of a possible are also circulating about her flirt with Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic. The gossip newspapers literally went wild and the story lasted more than a few days. It was Carolina Stramare herself who silenced everything and declared through Instagram that those rumors were baseless.

Carolina Stramare queen of Instagram: the photos that drive fans crazy

