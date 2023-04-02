Carolina Stramare breathtaking neckline. PHOTO

Carolina Tighter he doesn’t miss one and strikes again (the hearts of network fans). The Genoese model, used to publish breathtaking shots on Instagram, posted a new photo really to scream: black shirtdreamy look, and neckline to be the envy of all, accompanied by a rhyming caption: “I’ve done things I wouldn’t do again, make a toast to the cenetra, boredom and recklessness, having to be rude for too much confidence, but what’s my fault, being human has no deadline” .

Under the post the network was immediately unleashed with a rain of hot commentsthe. “One of sexiest women in the world and in Italy, you are beautiful,” wrote one user. “There is aelegance that is independent of any social condition where it is not necessary to be cultured or rich It is the elegance of the soul a value that is born with you and transpires from your actions How beautiful people with an ancient heart may also be out of fashion but they smell of Poetry “, he commented another.”You are gorgeous and wonderful“, commented two other fans.

Carolina Stramare queen of Instagram: the photos that drive fans crazy

Carolina Tighter

Carolina Tighter

Carolina Stramare and the video in lingerie on Instagram

Subscribe to the newsletter

