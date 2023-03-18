Carpets usually lie on the floor for many years. Due to the constant load, it is inevitable that dust and dirt will stick to it. It is therefore important to subject the floor coverings to regular cleaning.

Advantages of professional service providers

A carpet gives our own four walls cosiness and also keeps our feet warm. However, dirt stains on the floor coverings are unavoidable due to constant use. One option is gentle cleaning, which carpet owners can do themselves. If, on the other hand, the pile is particularly valuable or if impurities are too deep, renowned suppliers such as DTR carpet cleaning a professional cleaning of the floor coverings.

Vacuum regularly

Simply cleaning carpets starts with vacuuming. The frequency of this work depends on various factors such as the nature or use of the floor coverings. In general, the more the carpets are used, the more often their owners should use the vacuum cleaner. When caring for a long-pile carpet, you should use a smooth nozzle. A brush vacuum cleaner is particularly suitable for cleaning the floor covering with a low pile. If you use a vacuum robot for cleaning, you usually have to clean corners and edges yourself. The robots tend not to get into these areas.

Clean carpets gently – proven tools

Aids from the supermarket or drugstore are a good choice for intermediate cleaning or removing stains. There are some effective tools in every household anyway. Fresh stains in particular do not require extensive treatment. A touch of mineral water is enough to apply the liquid to the affected areas and remove it by dabbing with a microfiber cloth and the stain. Gentle cleaning of red wine contamination is possible with salt. After you apply the salt to the wet stain and the home remedy soaks up the liquid, simply vacuum the area.

Carpet cleaning with hair shampoo or mild detergent

In practice, aids such as hair shampoo or mild detergents have proven their worth, especially when removing stubborn stains. A mixture of three liters of water and a tablespoon of shampoo or mild detergent is enough to fight the dirt. After first applying the mixture to the stain, work the active ingredient into the fabric using a soft brush. After several hours of exposure, simply wash the mixture out with a cotton cloth and a little water.

Cleaning with carpet foam

A proven alternative to home remedies is carpet foam. Gentle cleaning with carpet cleaners or carpet foam is possible by carpet owners applying the agent to the floor covering and carefully rubbing it into the fibers with a cotton cloth or brush. Information about the exposure time is noted on the product. After treatment, carpet owners should not forget to vacuum the pile thoroughly. If residues remain, there is a high risk that further dirt will quickly accumulate.

Beat out the carpet – another gentle method

If large amounts of dust accumulate on the carpet, classic beating is particularly effective. However, you should make sure that you only knock out the floor covering on the underside. After beating, it is important to let the floor covering hang outside for a few hours. This allows the carpet to air out properly. In the case of fresh stains in particular, carpet owners are well advised to take action immediately and clean the floor coverings gently. Regular vacuum cleaning effectively promotes the longevity of the pile. If carpet owners have particularly high demands on carpet cleaning, professional cleaning companies are guaranteed to be the right people to contact.

