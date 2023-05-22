Home » Carpet in front of every Aldi branch has a secret function – few know it
Carpet in front of every Aldi branch has a secret function – few know it

Carpet in front of every Aldi branch has a secret function – few know it

The gray carpet at Aldi has a secret function, that reports the consumer portal “CHIP”. The floor covering consists of grooves. These can unlock the shopping cart’s immobilizer if it has been activated. As soon as the customer drives his car over the surface, the immobilizer is released.

Aldi had already implemented the immobilizer in its shopping trolleys around 15 years ago. The wheels lock as soon as a customer leaves the branch parking lot. The discounter wants to protect itself against theft. Aldi relies on a sophisticated system.

Magnetic stripe activates anti-theft protection on the shopping trolley

There are a number of magnetic strips right on the street border between the Aldi site and the sidewalk. When customers roll over these lanes in their car, the immobilizer is activated. A kind of anti-theft device.

“In the parking lot or in Aldi’s underground car park, you can roll the shopping trolley as normal,” an insider told us. Basically, the expert explains: “At Aldi, the shopping cart may not be driven outside the property.”

Aldi carpet can unlock anti-theft protection

However, as soon as customers leave the site, the closure begins. The shopping cart can then only be pushed further with great effort.

“Customers sometimes have to lift the shopping cart and carry it on,” says the Aldi connoisseur. In individual cases, Aldi visitors simply leave the shopping trolley where it is or dutifully bring it back – including an immobilizer.

“It can happen that other customers get hold of this problematic shopping trolley.” In such a case, the carpet can help.

The small magnetic grooves unlock the lock. “If that doesn’t help either, customers can go to the checkout. Employees there can easily unlock the trolley.”

