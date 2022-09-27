Carraro, active in transmission systems for off-highway vehicles and specialized tractors, closed the first half of 2022 the consolidated turnover of the Group stood at 369.3 million euros, up 19.1% compared to the same period 2021. This increase is driven by the excellent performance in the reference markets (agriculture and construction equipment) in all areas of the world.

Ebitda at 30 June 2022 was 26.1 million, an increase of 7.9% in absolute terms compared to the same indicator of the previous year. The ratio of margins to turnover is substantially in line with the previous period due to the incomplete reversal of the costs of raw materials, energy and transport on sales prices.

“In this first part of the year we continued to accelerate the investments dedicated to our factories, with the aim of supporting the increase in volumes and guaranteeing the necessary production capacity in line with our growth expectations, both at short and medium term – declares the president Enrico Carraro – Think in particular of the segment of quality gearing and automotive axles which show particularly bright prospects “.

With regard to the future, “at the moment the visibility of the portfolio shows a positive evolution which confirms the expected forecasts and which should allow a significant increase in turnover in the second half of the year”, reads the note.