Carrefour Boycotts PepsiCo Products Due to Price Hikes

Carrefour, a global supermarket chain, has announced that it will stop selling PepsiCo products in its stores in France, Belgium, Spain, and Italy as a result of unacceptable price increases on popular items such as Lay’s crisps, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea, and its namesake soft drink Pepsi. French supermarkets, including Carrefour, are facing penalties if agreements with suppliers on prices are not reached by the end of the month, and the ban will extend to Belgium, Spain, and Italy. PepsiCo has raised its prices by double-digit percentages for seven consecutive quarters, leading to a drop in sales, although they have been enjoying increased profits. Carrefour is the first of many supermarkets expected to refuse to carry PepsiCo products due to excessive price increases. French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has passed a law to lower household prices, and the battle between grocery companies’ loyal customers and store loyal customers will be the ultimate test of customer loyalty.

