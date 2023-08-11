Carrefour Italia, “black hole” for the French giant. In 2022 I lost 116 million

Carrefour Italia, the accounts don’t add up. The French evaluate the recapitalization but the shops decrease

Carrefour Italia continues to generate losses, the situation in 2022 is slightly improved compared to the previous year but the substance does not change, the group – we read in Milano Finanza – confirms itself as a black hole for the supermarket giant French. Il 2022 was filed with a loss of 116 millionmore than halved compared to the 269 ​​from the previous year and improved from 181 in 2020. However, if we go into the detail of how the loss was halved, a voice immediately catches the eye: il cost of labor dropped by 28% from 674 to 487 million. Almost 200 million saved in personnel which more than compensated for the almost 100 million increase in other operating costs, including rental fees for points of sale, energy utilities and advertising services. Numbers impacted as expected from rise in electricity and gas priceswhose annual increase has been quantified at 55 million.

While i revenues for sales in 2022a complex year due to the strong increases in raw material prices – continues Milano Finanza – are got off by 1% from 3.89 to 3.84 billion (net of VAT) even if the parent company in presenting its financial statements to the market (it is listed in Paris) reported a incremento like-for-like (comparable sales) by 4.1%, thus praising «the recovery of the Italian market, the result of customer satisfaction in terms of price competitiveness“.

Read also: Sting banks, for Mediolanum profits halved. FI to the rescue: “Changes”

Read also: Bank extra profits, Meloni: “With money you help families in difficulty”

Subscribe to the newsletter