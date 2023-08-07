Home » Carrera Bahn: 60 Jahre Carrera Cars
Carrera Bahn: 60 Jahre Carrera Cars

Carrera Bahn: 60 Jahre Carrera Cars

Carrera is by no means the only “evergreen” among toys. The Brio wooden train, the Bobby-Car, brands such as Steiff or Märklin, parlor games such as “Settlers from Catan” or “The Crazy Labyrinth”, Lego bricks, marble runs and, last but not least, the “Barbie”, which has recently regained its cult status, showed how indestructible toys can be , according to the German Association of the Toy Industry (DVSI). “All of the toys mentioned translate the pedagogical claim that toys should bring with them into a special formal-aesthetic form. The idea is simple, but brilliantly shaped. That makes them iconic toys,” says DVSI Managing Director Ulrich Brobeil.

