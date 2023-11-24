Carry forward entrepreneurship and cultivate new productive forces. The 2023 High-Quality Development Forum for Listed Companies was held in Nantong, Jiangsu_China Securities Network

The “Advanced Manufacturing and New Productivity – 2023 High-Quality Development Forum of Listed Companies” was held in Nantong, Jiangsu on November 23. Co-sponsored by China Securities Journal and the Nantong Municipal People’s Government, the forum brought together executives of listed companies, as well as academicians, experts, and scholars to discuss the opportunities and paths for high-quality development of listed companies.

During the forum, Liu Jian, deputy president of Xinhua News Agency, emphasized the importance of high-quality development and technological innovation as key drivers of growth. He highlighted the need to promote entrepreneurship and the role of Xinhua News Agency in reporting on the practical stories of listed companies promoting high-quality development.

Hu Guangjie, Vice Governor of Jiangsu Province, spoke about the province’s focus on innovation-driven development and the significant increase in the number of listed companies in strategic emerging industries. He also encouraged entrepreneurs to learn from the entrepreneurial spirit of national entrepreneur Zhang Jian.

Cheng Jianping, Secretary of the Party Committee of Beijing Normal University, stressed the interconnectedness of industry and education in building a modern and powerful country, outlining the university’s efforts to promote regional balance and high-quality development through the cultivation of educational compound talents.

The forum also included presentations from experts and scholars on innovative development trends in various fields, including digital earth, flexible electronics, and new energy.

Sun Li, deputy general manager of the Beijing Stock Exchange, discussed plans to improve the quality of listed companies and guide them towards innovative development. Efforts will be made to introduce a group of companies with sufficient innovation, strong growth potential, and high market recognition for listing and development.

The 25th Golden Bull Award Ceremony for Listed Companies took place concurrently with the forum. The awards recognized outstanding entrepreneurial representatives and corporate leaders, including Liao Zengtai, chairman of Wanhua Chemical, who was awarded the 2022 Golden Bull Outstanding Entrepreneur, and Liao Jiqiao, chairman of Jinbo Co., Ltd., who received the 2022 Golden Bull Innovation Entrepreneur Award.

The Listed Company Golden Bull Award is one of the most authoritative and efficient communication and brand platforms in China’s capital market. Founded in 1999, it aims to promote the high-quality development of listed companies and become a standard bearer in the industry.

