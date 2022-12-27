Listen to the audio version of the article

Next year the metamorphosis of the automotive sector will proceed according to plan. In fact, many new models will arrive, mostly crossovers and SUVs which will also replace traditional cars in the price lists and the full-electric proposals will be as numerous as never before.

The new EQE medium-large size lithium-ion crossover SUV

A striking example of this scenario is given by the numerous brands of the Stellantis group. Alongside the Jeep Avenger baby-suv also proposed in the Bev version, similar proposals from Alfa Romeo and Fiat will arrive. Jeep will also offer its second full-electric model, the Recon, more of a hard and pure 4×4 than an SUV, while the Italian brand will also present the heir to the Panda which will be based on the brand new Stla Small platform and will be electric. The Citroën C3 should also rest on the same basis, declined only in the Aircross version. Peugeot, for its part, will place the electric version of the 308, the renewed e-208 and the new interpretations of the 3008 and 5008 SUVs also proposed in mild-hybrid variants alongside the fastback 408. Both the full-electric Astra-e and the sporty Gse interpretations of the same Astra and the Grandland SUV will enter the Opel house, both with plug-in hybrid powertrains. 2023 will also be the year of Maserati’s first full-electric cars, since in addition to the Granturismo Folgore, the Grecale of the same name should also make its debut.

The Volvo EX90, a large battery-powered SUV that completes the Swedish manufacturer's range

In the Volkswagen group, the march towards the maximum expression of electrification will proceed in the “only Bev” e-tron family of Audi with the Q8 and Q6 SUVs together with the A6 range, with the Terramar high wheels of the Cupra and the RS version of the Skoda crossover Enyaq. The parent company brand will offer the heir to the Passat as a flagship novelty, which will only be full-electric. Furthermore, it will present the new series of the Tiguan as well as updates of the small T-Cross and the big Touareg. As far as Porsche is concerned, the new generation of the Macan will be seen which will only be full-electric, while at Lamborghini electrification will officially start with the heir to the Aventador which will be plug-in. The MEB architecture of Volkswagen’s electric models will also support the second full-electric Ford: a crossover that will take the place of the Mondeo. The BMW group will offer the new generation of the 5 series as a flagship novelty, which will immediately be joined by the electric i5 model. But that’s not all because in 2023 the fourth generation of the Mini will also arrive, which will also be offered in the zero-emission version developed with Great Wall, the native electric Aceman and the new Countryman which, for the first time, will also offer an electric version. In addition, there will also be a first electric model signed by Rolls Royce: the Specter coupe. Next year, Lotus will also compete, in one fell swoop, in the world of electrons and in that of high-wheel models with the Eletre. Volvo’s novelties for 2023 will be the EX90 electric SUV (recently unveiled) and the compact Xc20, while the Polestar brand will debut in the zero-emissions world with the Polestar 2 sedan. and Smart #1, which is a medium-sized compact crossover. But there are also new ones on the launch pad class E and class G, whose features anticipate those of the EQG battery model. Renault will expand the E-Tech line-up with the R5 as well as with the new Scenic which will no longer be a minivan but a crossover, but will also proceed with the Clio update and the completion of the Austral SUV family.

Dacia could update the Spring after launching the hybrid Jogger with the powertrain of its Renault “cousins”.

Hyundai next to the Ioniq6 will place the Ioniq7 seven-seater SUV together with the new Kona series which will still offer an electric version, while the related Kia will present the big high wheels also with a seven-seater Ev9 cockpit. Toyota’s next innovations will be the new generations of the Ch-r crossover and the Prius, both always offered with full-hybrid powertrains.