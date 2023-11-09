Cars and heavy vehicles, the European Parliament approves the new emission limits from 2035

BRUSSELS. Less polluting cars and vans, the European Parliament says “yes” to the European Commission’s proposal for cleaner mobility and is ready to negotiate with the Council the modification of the regulation on the matter. On the measure known as “Euro 7”, from 1 January 2035 it is intended to reduce the production and emission into the atmosphere of nitrogen oxide (NOx) of cars and vans by 35% compared to the Euro 6 category (registrations from 2015 onwards ) and 56% compared to the Euro 4 categories of buses and trucks (registrations since 2004). Furthermore, particulate matter emissions (PM10) would be 13% and 39% lower from buses and trucks, while brake particles would be 27% lower.

The Chamber does not change the objectives proposed by the community executive. The reduction thresholds therefore remain those indicated by the EU Commission. However, MEPs propose a further disaggregation of emissions for light commercial vehicles based on their weight and therefore provide for differentiated reduction targets depending on tonnage instead of standard thresholds that are the same for all. Not only. As far as buses and heavy vehicles are concerned, we ask that attention be shifted to exhaust emissions in real driving conditions rather than those in the laboratory.

The novelty of the Euro 7 proposal is that it also addresses non-exhaust emissions (micro-plastics from tires and brake particles) and includes requirements relating to battery life. Limits on emissions from brakes and plastic waste from tires would apply to all vehicles, including electric ones

The vote in the Chamber follows the opinion already expressed last month by the Environment Commission, and the numbers also reproduce the divisions already recorded. The majority is there, as are the discontent. In the end, Parliament gathered in plenary session approved the proposals to amend the regulation with 329 votes in favour, 230 against and 41 abstentions. Numbers that show how there is no shortage of critical voices, between those who wanted even more ambitious goals and those who instead consider them counterproductive. The conservative Alexandr Vondra (Ecr), rapporteur of the measure, rejoices. “We have successfully achieved a balance between environmental objectives and the vital interests of producers.” So far. Because now the negotiations with the member states begin. The Czech Republic is opposed, and is looking for allies to at least water down the Commission’s initiative, now supported by the House.

Italy intends to link this dossier to those of stopping the production of traditional engines from 2035, a separate measure but always linked to sustainable mobility. So far, EU institutions have established that internal combustion engines powered by petrol and diesel will have to be eliminated to make room for electric and engines powered by synthetic fuels (e-fuels). «We will relaunch the definition of “CO2 neutral fuels” as an amendment to the new emissions regulation for heavy vehicles, including the biofuels supported by Italy alongside the e-fuels of Germany», recognizes Massimiliano Salini (Fi/Ppe), responsible for the dossier in the commission Industry.