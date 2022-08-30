Listen to the audio version of the article

It is not reality but a representation of it. Video games are increasingly popular with young people and their choices in games can indicate what their preferences will be when they find themselves buying a car. And what do they prefer? The most popular is the Nissan Skyline with 1,271 preferences.

The preferences of models in video games

Research conducted by confuse.com in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 (April, May and June) analyzed The Internet Game Car Database showing that teenagers have a marked preference for Nissan Skyline (1,271) and Chevrolet Corvette (1,270 ), where the brand of the latter is the most appreciated, appearing 2,429 times. Third and a few units away Ford Mustang with 1,263 choices. While the other cars are a bit more aloof in order of popularity: Chevrolet Camaro (1,058), Mitsubishi Lancer (X), Subaru Impreza (974), Mazda Rx-8 (952), Honda Civic (695), Volkswagen Golf ( 637) and Toyota Supra (592).

Which video games do they belong to?

Much of the merit of the number of appearances is also given by the popularity of the video games in which they are present. The Skyline appears almost three times more than the second most popular Nissan model: the Gt-R (462 appearances and out of the top ten). First produced in 1957, the Nissan Skyline remains popular six decades later and is a regular presence in franchises such as Gran Turismo. The Skyline can also be driven into industry milestones such as Mario Kart and Grand Theft Auto V.

Chevrolet Corvette is popular among the Forza and Gran Turismo franchises, this classic car features 20% more than the Chevrolet Camaro in fourth place (1,058). Despite being nearly 70 years old, the 1953 Corvette appears in 21st century titles such as Forza Horizon 2 due to an instantly recognizable design.

The iconic Ford Mustang presents 1,263 times, placing third overall. Represented in fan favorites such as Rocket League and Need for Speed, it is more popular than the Ford GT (394 appearances) and Model A (196).