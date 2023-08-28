Home » Cars, China on the podium of exporters. The driving force is the boom in electric models
Cars, China on the podium of exporters. The driving force is the boom in electric models

Feng Xingya, president of the GAC Group, maintains that, although China is already a power in the development of electric cars, «it is important to recognize that competing in the automotive industry is more of a marathon than a short sprint. And it requires long-term commitment and endurance.” Qualities that the Chinese do not lack.

2023, according to AlixPartners, will be the year of overtaking for the Dragon brands in China: they will conquer over 50% of the overall domestic market thanks to the boom in Nevs (New energy vehicles, battery-powered and plug-in hybrids). It happens after decades of domination by big names like Volkswagen and Toyota in joint ventures with local partners.

Competitive prices, the more rapid launch of new high-tech models highly appreciated by the Chinese public and the rise of national champions such as Byd, Geely (with the rampant Zeekr), Gac, Chery, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng (which has just partnered with Volkswagen to produce two new models in China) have changed the landscape in a handful of years. The Beijing government has done its part with subsidies worth 57 billion dollars between 2016 and 2022, against 12 for the United States.

Prodigious leap in exports

Since the first quarter of 2023, with a prodigious +80%, China has overtaken Japan as the world‘s largest automobile exporter. At the end of the year, an estimated 4.4 million cars were shipped abroad from the Dragon (of which 1.3 were electric, doubled), according to the research company Canalys. Predictable outcome given that since 2009 the Chinese have wrested the leadership of production from Japan, which doubled in 2022 from 10.3 to 23.8 million cars (data from Oica, the international organization of manufacturers).

AlixPartners expects overall sales in China to grow by 3% this year to 24.9 million vehicles (UBS estimates 8.8 million cars “on tap”, +35%), as in 2019, before Covid. Already in 2027 more than half of the vehicles registered in China will be electric.

