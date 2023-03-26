Home Business Cars, EU-Berlin agreement “disadvantageous” for Rome. Elkann meets Tajani
Cars, EU-Berlin agreement “disadvantageous” for Rome. Elkann meets Tajani

by admin
Cars, EU-Berlin agreement “disadvantageous” for Rome. Elkann meets Tajani

Auto, for Italy German agreement on e-fuel disadvantageous

The compromise solution between the EU Commission and Germany on the inclusion of e-fuels in the provision to stop polluting cars from 2035 for Italy remains “disadvantageous”. This is, according to what has been learned, the line that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be able to reiterate during the first day of work of the European Council. Line that Meloni, we still learn, will also explain to the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Meeting at Palazzo Chigi between Antonio Tajani and John Elkann

After the news of this impending deal the president of Stellantis, John Elkann, was received at Palazzo Chigi by the deputy premier and minister of foreign affairs Antonio Tajani. Absent, in the seat of government, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in Brussels for the European Council.

The subject of the meeting between Elkann and Tajani is not just cars. The head of Exor has decided that Fiat will no longer be the top sponsor of the FIGC. No contract renewal. So the national team was forced to find a replacement which, ironically, is Volkswagen, as announced by the president of the Federation Gabriele Gravina. The tear is probably due to the break between the FIGC and Juventus for the case of capital gains and salaries.

