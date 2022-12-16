Listen to the audio version of the article

End of a dream: the electric car for everyone, the utility car in the true sense of the word, that anyone can buy to move around with zero emissions (in local dress, however) will not arrive. At least not in the times that analysts expected, the same “partners” of big ones firm of consultancy, who usually make 20-year forecasts with “zero point” data, the same experts who gave the flying car for granted in 2020, the self-driving car built by Google or by Uber. We haven’t seen them, together, especially with lithium-ion batteries at $100 a kWh (and much less). It hasn’t happened, indeed the cost continues to rise, over 130/140 because as top managers of the car sector such as Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group or Matthew Harrison, number one of Toyota Motor Europe have recently highlighted, the cost of materials raw “battery grade”, lithium in the lead, but also copper and cobalt is constantly growing, driven by speculation and well-known geopolitical pressures which are creating many problems for the development of Lithium Economy at the heart of which is the battery-powered car revolution.

After all, manufacturers focus on margins and no longer on volumes: the upward polarization of the market is plain for all to see: (electric) megasuvs on the borders of the irrational in terms of mass and size, city cars in phase out and medium-sized cars ( B-SUVs mostly) hybrid or full electric that cost like luxury cars from the pre-pandemic era. By the way: all the houses continue to focus on the premium (even if they show a brand image that fluctuates between pop and cheap) and this means expensive models and for the few, indeed for the very few.

Prices are rising, price lists are growing and here is another phenomenon that raises further doubts about the transition to the electric car imposed “arm yourself and leave” by the EU: the increase in the cost of use. According to the latest study update «Global Automotive Outlook» by AlixPartners the sudden increase in energy moves up the break-even point between cars with internal combustion engines and electric cars. According to Alix, in fact, «the number of kilometers to be covered further increases to equalize the price differential compared to equivalent cars with internal combustion engines: the break-even point Bev vs Ice (electric car versus car with internal combustion engine) goes from 105,000 km in 2020 to 415,000 km today”. And, incidentally, 415,000 kilometres, considering the average European per capita distance covered, means over 40 years! As if to say that today we would have reached the break-even point of a freshly launched Fiat Uno. All this, it being understood that there are doubts as to whether a battery can offer a similar time and mileage duration.

And this on the usage front, but on the market/production side, it is always the costs of energy and raw materials that gather the most threatening clouds for the next few months. Again according to AlixPartners “the overall volumes of new vehicles registered worldwide will confirm the slight decrease in 2022 compared to the previous year, reaching 78 million vehicles compared to 80 in 2021 and still far from the 2019 levels when 90 million vehicles were registered in the world ». According to Alix’s analysts, only a slight recovery will occur in 2023 with a volume of 84 million and a more substantial rise in 2024 to 90 million. And this thanks to two drivers: the reduction of the chip shortage which stops production and above all from the Chinese market which, in its expansion phase, could reach over 30 million vehicles in 2026, increasing its weight on global sales to the detriment of Europe and United States.

Furthermore, again according to AlixPartners, the cost of materials should decrease (we are not talking about batteries but about metals and plastics contained in a car). In March 1922, it nearly reached 3,000 dollars per car, while it now stands at 1,850 euros. However, a much higher level than the pre-Covid level ($1,475). And the energy bill continues to weigh on production costs with an increase, in recent months, of 500 dollars for each car produced. In short, there will be more expensive and increasingly made in China cars and this redefines the geopolitics of the automotive industry.