Dacia authentic superstar in new car sales in Europe in January. The ranking of the best-selling models elaborated by Jato Dynamics is in fact led by the Dacia Sandero, with 20,836 units +18%. The compact, which in the whole of 2022 had finished in second place behind the Peugeot 208, is followed by the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Toyota Yaris. In fourth place another Toyota, the Yaris Cross ahead of the Renault Clio, the Dacia Duster, the 208, the Fiat 500, the Opel Corsa and the Vw Tiguan. Dacia superstar, not just Sandero.

In addition to the Sandero, there is also the Duster in the standings

In the January top ten are two Dacia models, demonstrating how the value of the brand represents a strong competitive advantage in a moment of economic uncertainty. Among the recently launched innovations, Jato also highlighted other important performances by Renault Austral, but also those of the Toyota Corolla Cross, the electric MG 4 and the Mazda CX-60. To which can be added the Nissan X-Trail, the Peugeot 408 and the Alfa Romeo Tonale which in January was sold in 2,169 units.

Bev sales slow down due to incentives

As for the electric segment alone, the first position is occupied by the Tesla Model Y, followed by the Dacia Spring, the Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and the New Fiat 500, always among the top positions despite the contraction of the Italian electric market . Registrations of bevs indeed increased by 14% to 92,743 units, but the growth rate is less than the +29% recorded for the whole of 2022. Without affordable options from manufacturers or incentives from governments, demand is now close to peak according to Jato analysts.

Growing market but less than pre-covid levels

The European new car market closed the first month of the year with registrations up 11% to 907,000 units, but remains far from pre-Covid levels. We are seeing positive signs, but not enough to get the market back to where it was before the pandemic hit. The reality is, we may never see that level of sales again, Jato experts point out.

Sales of SUVs are still on the rise

The British analyst firm also highlights the strengthening of a now unstoppable market trend. In fact, the growth in demand is mostly driven by small, medium or large SUVs, with 464,900 units sold and a +14%. With a share of 51.3%, high-wheeled vehicles accounted for more than half of new car registrations in Europe for the first time.