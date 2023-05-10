Cars, in 2022 in Italy one in three is for hire. They run electric and hybrid

Critical issues that also influence the results of car sharing, a sector in full evolution. In fact, the Aniasa report shows that the number of rentals is still very far from the levels of 2019 (5 million and 600 thousand): today there are almost 2 million and 500 thousand registered users, for a national fleet of 3,650 vehicles.

Long term rental, ride towed by private individuals

The data separated from long-term rental only show that the market continues to grow. Turnover rises by 7% compared to 2022. The combination of greater purchases (+17%) and lower sales of used vehicles (-18%) has resulted in a sharply increasing fleet (+9%) which has exceeded 1 million and 100 thousand vehicles. The significant increase in requests from private individuals, both with and without a VAT number, should be noted, a segment that reached 160,000 vehicles in 2022.

Aniasa’s proposals to the Government

Aniasa has recently sent the Government some proposals to encourage the development of the sector, in view of the Law on Tax Delegation and the forthcoming Budget Law, illustrated in Milan by Italo Folonari, vice president of Aniasa. These include “10% VAT for car sharing services, such as for public transport services, and short-term rental for foreign tourists, as is already the case for hotels and restaurants”. But also «greater deductibility and deductibility for electric company cars and a fiscal rebalancing for low environmental impact mobility services, which would drive the transition towards the electrification of the circulating fleet and would push towards the reduction of emissions in our cities and towards their relief”.

«The acceleration of the turnover of our vehicle fleet – he explains Albert Viano, president of Aniasa – can only pass from a greater diffusion of pay-per-use forms of mobility in our country. To facilitate the transition from ownership to the use of vehicles, with consequent environmental and economic benefits, an adequate use of the tax lever is now essential to lighten the pressure on urban, tourist and business mobility”.

Loading…