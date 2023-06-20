Cars, on the motorway at 110 km/h to obey the European Union

On the motorway at 110 per hour to obey the European Union

On the highway at 110 kilometers per hour or even 100. While the possibility of raising the speed limits has been debated for weeks at 150 per hour a decree law was approved to the contrary grants to the Regions the possibility of reduce limits of speed on extra-urban roads, including motorways. The reason is to lower the pollution levels in the stretches where the communication routes pass close to the cities, thus also avoiding any fines from the EU and new referrals to the European Court of Justice.

Near cities it slows down

The new standard is contained in the decree law number 69 in force since 14 June 2023 and was designed to “limit emissions deriving from vehicular traffic in relation to the levels of pollutants in the air limited to road sections that cross inhabited centers or are located near them.” All of which means that near and around cities with poor air quality, the Regions will be able to impose a lower maximum speed than what is already foreseen on motorways, expressways and ring roads.

The decree in question concerns the urgent provisions to comply with the obligations imposed by the European Unionnever respected by our country, subject to infringement procedures and possible fines from Brussels.

What happens abroad

In other European countries, the reduction of speed limits around cities has been a widespread rule for years. In some sections of the motorway in Austria since 2007 the limit has been lowered from 130 to 100 kilometers per hour in case of high levels of air pollution. Those who exceed these limits risk even heavier fines than on other road sections. The Dutch government has decided on very strict anti-pollution regulations: from 2020 the speed limit on the motorway is 100 per hour which drops to 80 per hour in sections close to cities and on ring roads. Switzerland also has similar laws in this regard. While in Great Britain on the motorways around the cities the limit (for now experimental) is 70 miles or 122 kilometers per hour.

The speed/pollution ratio

Precisely in Great Britain the first data indicate, in the presence of a drop in average speed, one reduction of pollutants by 17%. There is actually division on correlation less speed equals less pollution. There are studies that demonstrate the exact opposite and in any case it would seem that the improvements in air quality are marginal, while imposing lower speeds leads to the paradox of also increasing traffic congestion and therefore causing more pollution. The fact is that the EU governments have taken the path of containing the limits.

Snails also in the city

From July, Bologna will be the first major Italian city to introduce a generalized speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour. A choice that the mayor of the Emilian capital hopes will have a following throughout the national territory. A transition phase is envisaged, from July to January 2024. Penalties will therefore apply for those who exceed the limit. In the meantime, the Municipality is installing 500 vertical signs and 300 large stamps on the asphalt (with a total investment of 24 million euros) and is also organizing courses to explain to citizens what is defined as a “change of culture”. Other cities have already said they are in favor of 30 per hour but they have to deal with a population against the law.

