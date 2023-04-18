Cars: online purchases are not taking off but social networks are helping

There are still several factors holding back online purchases: from the need to see the car in person and to test drive it (indicated by 40% of respondents), to the conviction of receiving more in-depth advice in person (31%), up to the possibility of obtaining greater discounts in person (24%).

Age obviously affects this type of choice: 82% of those who declare themselves ready to choose and pay for a car entirely online, even without first seeing and trying it, are under 42 and do so because they believe it is the most efficient digital method, as it avoids travel to the dealership, safer, as everything is tracked and also more competitive on the economic front: on average, online purchases cost less than those made in the store.

Digital makes its way, but only to acquire information about the car

If the ideal habitat for the negotiation and sale phase remains the car showroom, 7 out of 10 interviewed before entering the dealership or in any case proceeding with the purchase, search online for the first information relating to the car to buy. The ease of finding information on the net about all the models on the market, the technical data sheets, tests and expert opinions are often useful material for getting prepared for contact with the dealer.

The now daily use of social media and messaging tools has entered the habits of most consumers, so 7 out of 10 Italians declare that they would appreciate receiving a presentation of the car from a digital consultant, preferably via WhatsApp or email. Among the materials that potential buyers would like to receive before buying the car, the videos with the detailed presentation of the product and those with the model test.

Loading…