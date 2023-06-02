Cars, registrations up 23% in May. Try the electric

The positive trend continues for the car market in Italy, which in May with 149,411 registrations recorded a growth of 23.1% compared to the same month of 2022 (121,349 units), marked instead by a decrease of 15%. In the first five months, registered cars rose to 702,339 units, up by 26.1% compared to 557,031 in the period January-May 2022. In the month, although an improvement compared to April, the ECV car market remained subdued, with BEVs to 4.1% of the total and plug-ins to 4.7%, which bring the overall share of ECVs to 8.8% in May compared to 7.9% in April.

We need a new car tax system

The slow progress of the electric vehicle delays the decarbonisation process, which instead would require interventions on several fronts, starting with the fiscal one with the revision of the tax on company cars in mixed use which play a central role in the diffusion of zero-emission mobility. “The examination of the Ddl Delegation for tax reform, which has entered the heart of the parliamentary debate, is an opportunity to reserve a fundamental role for the review of car taxation, as foreseen by the amendments proposed by UNRAE and presented by various deputies of the commission Finances of the Chamber, which we thank for having shared the urgency and the opportunity, strongly hoping for a rapid and complete approval” underlines the president of UNRAE Michele Crisci.

The measures requested by UNRAE concern, in particular: the introduction of differentiated rates for the deductibility of VAT based on CO2 emissions (100% for the 0-20 g/km range, 80% for the 20-60 g /Km and 50% for those 60 g/Km); the increase in the ceiling for the deductibility of the costs of newly registered vehicles by parameterizing it to the CO 2 emission bands mentioned above; reduction of the amortization period to three years.

The deadlines for the columns expire

It is also necessary to make up for the accumulated delays in terms of charging infrastructure: “On 9 June – recalls Michele Crisci – the deadlines for the presentation of projects for the construction of public charging stations by operators expire, it is an opportunity not to be missed, times are very tight, there are only 8 days left for the presentation of the projects and after their approval and the granting of funding, they must be carried out in the space of only 12 months. We hope that all the subjects involved, public and private, will do everything necessary to make this measure operational”.