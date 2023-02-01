The Italian market in the first month of the new year shows a positive sign for the car market with a plus of 19%.

The car market in January 2023 marks a plus 19% compared to the same period of 2022. Registrations were 128,301, but Unrae’s forecasts for the entire year remain cautious and confirm the estimate, already indicated in recent months , of 1.4 million registrations, therefore with a slight growth of 6.3% on 2022 equal to 83 thousand more vehicles.

It should be noted that there is a discrepancy between the data released by Unrae and Anfia with respect to the individual models and, in the following ranking, those published by the Unrae association will be taken into consideration.