The Chinese invasion is approaching. No geopolitical allusion but a preview of what will happen in Europe and Italy starting from 2023. Because if today the registrations of cars produced in China and sold in the old continent are on the rise but remain a niche of the entire market, in the future the situation may change radically.

The reason for this expected exponential growth is mainly linked to the choice of the European Community to say goodbye to internal combustion engines starting from 2035. This decision has not only eliminated the industrial supremacy between European and Chinese manufacturers, in terms of thermal engines, but it has put Asian manufacturers in an advantageous position in terms of lithium-ion-powered mobility starting with the procurement of batteries and raw materials necessary for the production of electric cars.

In addition to the models already on sale under the MG brand, a brand owned by the Saic group. in 2023 the Dragon’s offer of novelties will see the arrival of the Aiways U6 which will join the U5. The SUV coupé will be powered by an engine of over 200 horsepower and will be able to rely on a range of 410 km thanks to the 63 kWh battery. There is no temporal certainty on the sale in Italy of the Han, Tang and Atto 3 models produced by BYD, a Chinese manufacturer capable of building the models in full, starting from the batteries to arrive at the “unobtainable” microchips. Added to this is its position as the world‘s second largest producer of batteries for electric vehicles, surpassing South Korean rival LG Energy. If the marketing date has not yet been formalized, the attention to the European market of part of BYD has recently been underlined by the presence at the Paris Motor Show.

Among the Chinese manufacturers ready to sell in Italy there is Chery, whose models are already present in Italy thanks to the partnership with DR and which has always been committed to the internalization of its range. In fact, for 19 consecutive years, it was the Chinese manufacturer that recorded the best results in exporting its cars to other markets, reaching cumulative sales of 2 million cars. Currently engaged in more than 80 countries around the world, producing and putting on the road over 10 million vehicles, Chery will arrive in Italy between ’23 and ’24 with the Omoda electric SUV.

Ayways. The Shanghai brand has launched the U6 suv coupe that offers 200 horsepower and over 400 km of autonomy. The style exhibits decidedly questionable proportions

Continuing with the long list of Chinese novelties arriving in Europe, Great Wall stands out, ready to market the Wey-branded Coffee 02 SUV and the Ora Cat electric compact, both recently exhibited in Paris. Dongfeng Motor, Renault’s historic partner, will arrive with the Voyah brand and the Free SUV.