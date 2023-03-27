Auto, EU negotiations will not be reopened. biofuels excluded from the lot

Il EU regulation on stop ai engines gas e diesel starting in 2035″it will not reopen” and, after the agreement announced on Saturday between the European Commission e Berlin on the future use of e-fuelsshould get the green light today from the ambassadors of the Twenty-seven.

This was announced by a senior EU official, reporting that – subject to today’s green light – the regulation will then be added to the items on the agenda of the meeting of energy ministers scheduled for tomorrow in Brussels. “The Member states – explained the source – they will be free to make their own observations and have a discussion” on the agreement. According to what is reconstructed by the agencies, however, any “future” changes “are in the hands of the Commission”.

The Commission will have to make “a statement” on how to proceed with the interpretation of recital 11, which in the text which will not be changed at this point concerns synthetic fuels, not biofuels: the vice-president Frans Timmermans said on Thursday that including biofuels would reopen the regulationan eventuality that is also excluded by the European Parliament, which considers the legislative work concluded.

MEP of Come on Italy Massimiliano Salini he suggested “caution” before drawing conclusions, inviting us to wait for the text of the delegated act that the Commission should draw up to implement the agreement with Berlin on synthetic fuels, suggesting that the games for biofuels are not over.

