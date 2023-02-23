Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

It’s better to do it carta BCC Pocket prepaid? Many are customers of Cooperative Credit Bank or they could be given the proximity of a branch. In this article we will try to evaluate the various solutions and compare the costsas well as giving opinions to about.

In recent years the cards-account they are enjoying great success among consumers and banks tend to promote them: their convenience lies in the fact that very often they allow you to replace the current account, which is generally more expensive.

But let’s see now characteristics of this card!

This article talks about:

Two words about BCC

BCC Pay is a subsidiary of Create Bankwhich deals with providing both issuing and acquiring payment solutions.

The issuing offer is conveyed through the use of the brand LetterBCC. This brand offers a wide and differentiated range of products, dedicated to both private customers and small businesses.

It is a company that makesinnovation and of digitization of payments his core businessand specializes in issuing and managing payment cards and services for merchants.

CartaBCC Tasca Account: the features

It’s about a prepaid card which allows you to pay, withdraw cash, make and receive transfers thanks to the presence of the Iban code.

A service is also available that allows you to domicile bills, salary and other utilities.

Furthermore, the card is equipped with contactless technology which allows payments of less than 25 euros to be made by holding the card close to the enabled POS, without having to enter the PIN: this is a function that we also saw in the Superflash chart of Intesa San Paolo, natural competitor of Tasca menu.

To learn more, read also: Best prepaid card: how to choose?

Recharging it is very simple, there are several ways:

Bank transfer using the Tasca Conto IBAN code;

By going to the counter of any Cooperative Credit Bank;

With any ATM enabled ATM;

From Home Banking for BCC enabled customers;

From the official portal of the institute.

Costs

Now let’s move on to the most important aspects of the card-account of BCC: that of costs.

The emission cost seems high compared to the average: in fact, 30 euros are needed.

Il maximal (ceiling) and of 14 thousand euros and the maximum daily withdrawal is 500 euros.

Il ATM top-up cost of a placement bank is equal to 1 euro, as well as for a non-placing bank; the cost for the first top-up is 4 euros, and also for top-ups from the placing bank counter.

With regard to withdrawals, however, they are equal to 1.50 euro if they are made from ATMs of banks in the euro area and in non-euro areas. The increase on the exchange rate applied by the issuer for transactions in currencies other than the euro carried out on the MasterCard circuit is 2%.

Find out which Investor You are I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation: >> Start Now <

Lo shopping Ventis.it

For orders over €49 and under 5 kg you will receive free shipping. You can also receive a €5 voucher for every 100 spent on the Ventis.it website.

Contactless payment

You will be able to make fast and secure payments without contact, thanks to short-range connectivity technology. In fact, you will not be asked to enter your PIN up to €25 for payments on the PagoBancomat circuit, and up to €50 for payments on international circuits such as Visa and Mastercard.

Should I activate the BCC Pocket Card?

The account card it is a tool that every bank now offers its customers. In recent years, diffusion has grown thanks to the development, with a certain delay compared to other European countries, of electronic payments.

We are still behind on replacing cash: you can see it from the queues at supermarkets to pay and receive change or from the queues that are always there at the bank to carry out operations that can be carried out comfortably from home on the internet but, in any case, there it is moving in the direction mentioned.

BCC letter offers various products and the account card is certainly the leading one in this market trend.

As we said in the previous paragraphs, the issue cost seems to us to be rather high compared to the average, while the ceiling is substantial enough (14,000 euros) to manage salary crediting and all the basic operations generally carried out with the current account.

The diffusion of CCB banks means that the instrument is rather convenient from the point of view of the presence of ATMs or possibly branches for assistance, if you live in an area where Banca di Credito Cooperativo is well established. Tasca menu it could therefore be extremely easy to use since you will not have to go around the city to find a counter to withdraw from.

Ultimately, therefore, it seems fair to be able to say that Tasca menu di BCC is a product in line with what the market offers today and can represent, for those who do not have particularly complex needs, a convenient tool for managing their daily economic life.

If you need more complex tools, however, look elsewhere and look under “Current accounts“.

>> Discover the Free Alternatives to the Tasca BCC Card <

Additional helpful resources

Finally, here is a series of articles dedicated to the world of prepaid cards!

Good continuation on My business!