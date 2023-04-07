When to refuel? The President of the Federal Cartel Office, Andreas Mundt, recommends “in the late afternoon and in the evening” at best. photo

Nevertheless, the head of the Federal Cartel Office recommends that motorists fill up their tanks before going on vacation. Fuel is still cheapest “in the late afternoon and in the evening”.

The Bundeskartellamt has so far seen no signs that the prices for petrol and diesel have risen solely because of the start of the Easter holidays. Nevertheless, the president of the competition authority, Andreas Mundt, recommended that drivers fill up their tanks before setting out on their vacation.

“It’s worth making comparisons – especially on longer trips on vacation. It’s still best to fill up in the late afternoon and in the evening,” said Mundt.

Gas stations change their prices very frequently, he stressed. The prices at one and the same gas station therefore often vary greatly depending on the time of day. For two weeks, however, the authority has been observing that the usual price pattern with high morning price peaks is gradually changing. “The price peak in the morning – and thus the extent of the price fluctuations – is currently significantly lower,” the authority reported.

According to the Federal Cartel Office, the average price for E5 petrol in March was 1.82 euros per liter. E10 petrol cost an average of EUR 1.77 per liter and diesel EUR 1.72 per liter.

Fuel news from the Federal Cartel Office

