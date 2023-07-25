Carvolution collects 25 million euros for car subscription

The Carvolution company wants to use new capital for its growth and buy more cars. In Switzerland, the platform describes itself as the market leader.

The mobility startup Carvolution has secured a financing line from the Zuger Kantonalbank. carvolution

The concept of startups to rent out cars on a subscription basis instead of selling them seems to be still very popular with financiers – especially in the DACH region. Despite the crisis, the Munich startup Finn Auto collected over 100 million euros from European investors last year. Another start-up from Switzerland has now raised a large amount of capital. The company Carvolution from Oberaargau has received a credit line of the equivalent of 25 million euros (24 million Swiss francs) from the Zuger Kantonalbank.

The founders want to use the money to expand their vehicle fleet and drive growth in their core business. The company describes itself as the largest car subscription platform in Switzerland. Customers can use the website to rent a variety of cars, from small cars to station wagons and SUVs, for a monthly fee of between three months and four years. In contrast to the leasing model, subscription customers receive a complete package. This covers the costs of car insurance, vehicle tax, workshop services such as repairs or tire changes, motorway vignettes and a fuel card.

The subscription prices range between the equivalent of 417 euros (400 Swiss francs) for a Fiat 500 and around 1,770 euros (1,700 Swiss francs) for luxury cars such as a Porsche Taycan or Jaguar F-Type. A predetermined number of kilometers per month must not be exceeded. Similar to Finn Auto, Carvolution also works with companies that can take out company car subscriptions for their employees. The company was founded in 2018 by Léa Miggiano and Olivier Kofler and today employs over 80 people. According to their own statements, there are currently several thousand Carvolution cars on the road.

read too

Four tips on how startups can still raise money in the current capital crisis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

