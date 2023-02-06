Cospito, the left is not ambiguous with the anarcho-terrorists

It is inappropriate to call “anarchists” Cospito eh terroriststhat it is not known, exactly, what they want… The story brought to my memory one of the slogans of Sandro Pertini: “A brigand, brigand and a half!”.

The beloved socialist President, from the Resistance to the years of lead, intended to counter those sectors of the left, which had not clearly closed, as he also denounced George Mouth, every contact with the “family albums” of the leftincluding the “armed party” and some intellectuals convinced that it was necessary to side “neither with the state, nor with the Red Brigades”.

I hope i Read eh Fratoianni are not supporting the protest of Cospitoheld at 41 bis after convictions for serious crimes, not just to make trouble a Giorgia Meloni. But also and above all on the basis of the ambiguous principle “no enemy on the left”. It would be a mistake and would demonstrate that the current opponents of the center-right have not archived ambiguous positions in 2023, which in the past have not helped the development of a libertarian, reformist and guaranteeist front.

But without ifs and buts, as it was Pertini, in the dialectic and in the confrontation, harsh but civil, with the majority, where proclamations and trials of strength are never productive. First of all, for the development of democracy and for the defense of institutions from threats and violence.

PS In all these prison visits of the deputies of the Pd a Cospitobecause they have never asked him to repent, dissociate and stop leading the international terrorist organization, which has always continued to command, from within the prisonin half of Europe ?…

Subscribe to the newsletter

