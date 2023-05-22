Case Giletti, Baiardo and the three Berlusconi-Graviano photos. “I took them”

Giletti case, Baiardo secretly filmed admits everything to Report

Continue to hold the bank Giletti casethe conductor of La7 he had his program suspended by the publisher Cairo overnight, seemingly for no reason. But then it was discovered that behind the abrupt interruption of “Non è l’Arena” there were questions of “mafia“. That is to say that the conductor was preparing special bets dedicated to the alleged role in the massacres of 1992-1993 by Berlusconi e Dell’Utri. In particular, alleged ones would have emerged Photo which portray the leader of Forza Italia in the company of Graviano brothers. Now a new thesis has emerged about those shots. The photos depicting Silvio Berlusconi together with Giuseppe Graviano and the general of the carabinieri Francesco Dolphin they are three. They show them – reports the Fatto Quotidiano which anticipates a Report investigation, broadcast tonight on Rai Tre – sitting at a bar on Lake Orta. The date is 1992. And it would have been Salvatore himself who took the three Polaroids Baiard. Who today denies the existence of the shots. But that he said instead of having them he resumed in a recording (unbeknownst to him) in which he talks to a journalist the Report.

It’s about the images that Baiard showed Maximus Giletti according to the conductor’s testimony in Florence, where the massacres of 1993 are being investigated. And which the ice cream maker, linked to the Graviano gratelli, has threatened to want to publish in a book. That is to say in the autobiography which he is preparing. And which will be entitled “The truths of Baiardo”. In the report, the presenter of Non è l’Arena told the prosecutors investigating in Florence that he shot was “stolen”, i.e. done in secret. They date back to after the death of Paolo Borsellino. And they are connected to the Cavaliere’s descent into the field: “In ’92 the birth of Forza Italia was at stake”. Berlusconi would have known about these photos because Baiardo he showed them to his brother Paolo during the meeting between the two in the headquarters of Il Giornale.

