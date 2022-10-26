Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stumbles upon Pier Carlo Padoan and the cash roof. «I go randomly from one topic to another but I try to give answers. Cash ceiling. In recent years – she said in her replies to the Senate – we have witnessed an ideological discussion, linking it to the issue of tax evasion. I will say it clearly, there is no correlation between the intensity of the cash limit and the diffusion of the underground economy. There are countries where there is no limit and evasion is very low, are the words of Piercarlo Padoan. minister of governments Renzi and Gentiloni, governments of the Democratic Party ».

In a rush to reply, Meloni may have forgotten that the former minister, in 2019, made mea culpa, publicly calling the 2015 measure “an error”. Probably, in fact, Padoan endorsed the choice only in order not to exacerbate the conflict with the premier of the time, Matteo Renzi.

Meloni, when Padoan in 2019 said: "Raising the cash ceiling? It was a mistake and I was against"

In fact, in 2015 the government decided to raise the threshold that the technical executive led by Mario Monti in December 2011 had lowered to one thousand euros, the lowest level ever set in Italy. Renzi and his Economy Minister Padoan, therefore, raised the threshold to 3,000 euros. On that occasion, the former OECD executive who had repeatedly reiterated the need to limit the use of cash “to combat tax evasion and money laundering”, said he “changed his mind”, arguing that there is no correlation between the use of cash and tax evasion. On those occasions Padoan also effectively cited the cases of Germany and Austria, countries in which there is still no cash ceiling.

Two and a half years after the end of the Renzi government, in June 2019, Padoan made public self-criticism: “It was a mistake, and I was against – said a guest at Agorà Rai on Rai 3 – I said many things to the Prime Minister and also this. I can tell now after a while. ‘ Confirming that that was a rule imposed by the premier and suffered by the minister of the economy.

Moreover, a 2021 Bank of Italy study relating to Renzi’s move underlined that the raising of the ceiling “increased the share of the illegal economy by 0.5 percentage points” and “a 1% increase in the use of cash leads. to a growth of between 0.8% and 1.8% “of the undeclared and ultimately” stricter limits on the use of cash are an effective tool to combat tax evasion “.