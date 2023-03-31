Cash Is King. Cash better than stocks? BofA point

Stay true to mantra “cash is king” could prove to be a winning strategy for investors, according to Bank of America strategists. This is what the strategists of the American banking giant led by wrote in a note Savita Subramanian.

In the short term, cash “it is a challenging alternative to the S&P 500 index”.

Bank of America also sees a short-term upside limited for the S&P 500, benchmark index of shares made in the USA, with a year-end target price of 4,000 points, a value around which the list is already hovering. Cash, on the other hand, with a yield offered that fluctuates around 5%, at the moment appears unquestionably to be a more tempting asset.

The team’s forecasts take into account the deterioration in market sentiment, triggered by the turmoil that has gripped stock markets around the world since March 10, and especially bank stocks.

Boom of flows entering the fund that focuses on cash

First the crash of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)the Californian start-up bank blown up by the Bank Run of its customers, then anxiety over the fate of Swiss creditrescued by Swiss rival UBS, finally with the collapse of the shares of Deutsche Bank which further froze the markets last Friday were all factors that depressed equities.

In this context, traders and investors started betting on a rate turnaround by the Fed by Jerome Powell (which, in reality, is anything but obvious, as BlackRock warns).

It appeared on the financial markets almost suddenly a new narrative on the trend of inflation and interest rates: just think that the money markets of the United States are betting, according to what Bloomberg reports, even on rate cuts by as much as 75 basis points by Jerome Powell & Co.

All this while the fever for liquidity has already exploded, given that it was the Bank of America itself that has already pointed out in recent days, citing EPFR data, how global funds that bet on cash had cashed in last week , the highest inflows since March 2020, on a weekly basis.



Bank of America specifies: ‘in the short term’

However, Bank of America points out that his “cash is the king” view is short-lived.

In fact, the strategists of the American bank remain, in a long-term perspective, optimistic on the trend of the S&P 500, glimpsing for the stock index an overall return of 7% annually, for the next decade.

The BofA’s outlook is based on the valuation model of the bank itself.

“In the short term – points out the Subramanian team – it is possible that the evaluations do not explain much, but they could be enough to explain how much S&P 500 over the long run, based on our work”.

The strategists highlighted, among other things, how investors’ attention has shifted to short-term investments in recent years:

just think that options that have a zero-day expiration now account for nearly half of total options market volume in the case of the S&P 500, up from just under 5% 10 years ago.

The reference is at “zero-day-to-expiration options”, (ODTE), options contracts that have a maturity of less than one day.