Cash is still popular in Switzerland – but it is no longer accepted in these places Even for smaller amounts, consumers are increasingly turning to cards or mobile phones. Nevertheless, almost everyone has some cash with them and wants to continue to do so. That shows a new survey by the National Bank.

Amounts under 20 francs are often still paid in cash. Bild: Gaetan Bally/Keystone

Cash enjoys an excellent reputation in Switzerland. It enables anonymous shopping, is accessible to everyone and is also available in times of crisis. In view of the growing importance of payment apps as well as debit and credit cards, the Federal Council recently stated in a report: “A widespread disappearance of cash would be associated with macroeconomic and social disadvantages and should therefore be avoided.” Against this background, the government is also making a counter-proposal to the initiative «Cash is freedom» working out.