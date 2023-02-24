Home Business Cash no more trash puts the stock to attention
Business

Cash no more trash puts the stock to attention

by admin
Cash no more trash puts the stock to attention

Cash is no longer trash. To speak is the market analyst Jim Bianco according to which the shares have to face a strong competition: the one represented, precisely by the cash, or cash.

Traditional savings accounts compete with stocks. And, for the first time in years, the winner could be your neighborhood banksays Wall Street analyst Jim Bianco.

“Cash is no longe trash”, in short, to use the analyst’s own words, who refers in particular to the leap in yields on 6-month Treasuries, which travel beyond the 5% threshold and which, in his opinion, could go up to 6%.

Bianco argues that rising interest rates are delivering to investors safer ways to generate income.

Cash is no longer trash. It was a two-decade-old idea that no longer applies.”said the president of Bianco Researchappearing on CNBC’s “Fast Money” program. “Cash can be an alternative, whereas in the 2010s it was just a waste of time. Now that’s not the case anymore.”

Bianco’s comments released during his speech on CNBC follow the publication of the Fed minutes of the last meeting. The Fed has indicated that they are needed further rate hikes to contain inflation.

“Investors will have to start thinking about the idea of ​​a world with rates at 5% or 6%”noted Bianco that inflation is unlikely to fall significantly in the coming months.

“A lot of people are starting to think that the Fed will not do just one more rate hike, but many more,” he added – That’s why I think the stock market is starting to wake up.” making room for sales after the strong increases that had characterized Wall Street in the first sessions of 2023.

See also  Stock market dynamics | Market trading volume has fallen below 900 billion! Ning Portfolio and Mao Index are taking off? The education and training industry likes to propose new ways

And cash will be the very rival against which Wall Street, first of all, will have to compete. At least according to the analyst Bianco.

You may also like

Inflation at 2% an untouchable dogma, but if...

Beatings in high school, Mattarella: “Civilization is a...

Cariplo Foundation: Giovanni Azzone towards the presidency

The net inflow of funds in the defense...

Camila Giorgi new queen of Mexico: the tennis...

Russian propaganda arrives in two kindergartens in Milan....

Giusy Meloni scores: queen on the night of...

Mattarella sticks the majority and calls the government...

Revealed Model 3 facelift: Interior upgrade, radar return,...

European stock markets open the last session of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy