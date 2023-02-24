Cash is no longer trash. To speak is the market analyst Jim Bianco according to which the shares have to face a strong competition: the one represented, precisely by the cash, or cash.

Traditional savings accounts compete with stocks. And, for the first time in years, the winner could be your neighborhood banksays Wall Street analyst Jim Bianco.

“Cash is no longe trash”, in short, to use the analyst’s own words, who refers in particular to the leap in yields on 6-month Treasuries, which travel beyond the 5% threshold and which, in his opinion, could go up to 6%.

Bianco argues that rising interest rates are delivering to investors safer ways to generate income.

“Cash is no longer trash. It was a two-decade-old idea that no longer applies.”said the president of Bianco Researchappearing on CNBC’s “Fast Money” program. “Cash can be an alternative, whereas in the 2010s it was just a waste of time. Now that’s not the case anymore.”

Bianco’s comments released during his speech on CNBC follow the publication of the Fed minutes of the last meeting. The Fed has indicated that they are needed further rate hikes to contain inflation.

“Investors will have to start thinking about the idea of ​​a world with rates at 5% or 6%”noted Bianco that inflation is unlikely to fall significantly in the coming months.

“A lot of people are starting to think that the Fed will not do just one more rate hike, but many more,” he added – That’s why I think the stock market is starting to wake up.” making room for sales after the strong increases that had characterized Wall Street in the first sessions of 2023.

And cash will be the very rival against which Wall Street, first of all, will have to compete. At least according to the analyst Bianco.