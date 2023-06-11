Cash or card: this is how Switzerland pays

Mobile payments are on the rise.Image: Shutterstock, Montage: watson

In more and more places, only cashless payments are possible. However, cash is still widely used. But the details show that it is threatened with extinction – literally.

11.06.2023, 05:52 11.06.2023, 15:22

Neither notes nor coins. Anyone who wants to pay in a Wiesner gastronomy restaurant in the future can only do so with plastic money, he writes «Blick». Cash will not be accepted after the summer.

Do we only pay by card or mobile phone in the restaurant anyway? Are there differences between rural and urban populations? And which language region is most clearly in favor of abolishing notes and coins? An overview of Switzerland and its payment methods in 9 points.

Despite the decline, cash remains the most popular payment method

Cash payments experienced a real slump when the corona pandemic broke out. While almost half of all payments were made in cash in 2019, today it is less than a third. Cash is still the most commonly used payment method in Switzerland – which may seem surprising at first glance. However, if you add up payments with a debit or credit card, not quite half (45.2 percent) of all payments are now made with a card.

Mobile payment with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay is becoming increasingly popular. This payment method grew relatively strongly over the course of 2022, while Twint’s relative share of sales and transactions fell.

Most of the money is moved with the credit card

Almost every third transaction is still made with cash. However, most of the money is transferred by credit card. This does not include mobile payments, which are often made using a stored credit card. Compared to 2022, the share has increased by five percentage points.

Cash is popular for paying smaller amounts

Reaching for cash is still popular for paying small amounts. However, more payment apps such as Twint are also widely used to pay for coffee.

The cash in square meters

According to SNB calculations, cash in Switzerland increased nominally by 97,958 percent between 1907 and 2022. The real increase in grades is considerably lower. But still significant with an increase of 8206 percent. What remains is a pile of valuable paper. But what to do with it?

How much space do all the 100 notes take up if we line them up? Here is a comparison of the area in square meters of all banknotes in circulation.

Our income has a strong impact on our payment behavior

What does that mean? Who has more, spends more?

People with lower incomes continue to tend towards cash. This goes hand in hand with the higher proportion of cash transactions for small amounts. On average, people with an income of less than 4,000 francs spend almost 20 francs less per transaction than people with a high income.

Cash is still often paid in restaurants

Surprisingly, cash is still the most important means of payment in restaurants. For larger amounts, however, transactions are made via debit and credit cards.

Cash payment is more common in the city than in the country

The myth that everything has a card in the city and cash in the country is not true, as a survey by SIX shows. The payment behavior differs only marginally from country to city. In the city, cash is used even more frequently.

Italian-speaking Switzerland most often pays in cash – and rejects it the most

Some way behind the other language regions, Italian-speaking Switzerland most frequently pays in cash. This is the result of a study by the financial service provider SIX. Accordingly, more than every third person mostly pays in cash. In German-speaking Switzerland it is not even every fifth person.

Overall, however, the Swiss are behind cash. According to the Swiss Payment Monitor, 62 percent reject the abolition of physical money.

However, Italian-speaking Switzerland, which uses cash most frequently, seems to be the most open to abolishing notes and coins, as the Swiss Payment Monitor shows. Just 43.8 percent reject the abolition of cash in Switzerland’s sunny parlor. That is well below the Swiss average of 62 percent.

With age comes cash

We are all creatures of habit. This also applies to cash. The older (and used to cash) people in Switzerland are, the more often they use cash. People over the age of 55 pay strikingly more often with notes or coins. The generational difference can be clearly seen in the payment apps in particular. This falls to just 5 percent for the older generation, 14 percent lower than for people aged 15 to 34. If this trend continues, paying with cash is actually threatened with extinction.