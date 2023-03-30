External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

You can listen to the podcast here Spotify or on Apple Podcast subscribe to!

After months of research, we’ve launched our new podcast, Cashburners: The Gorilla Story. In it we tell the story of one of the most exciting and controversial German startups ever: Gorillas. Our colleague, the start-up scene journalist Sarah Heuberger, takes you behind the scenes of the express delivery service – why is this company valued at billions after just a few months? What went wrong on the way up?

Numerous insiders, investors and former employees and riders of the company have their say in the podcast. Host Sarah Heuberger will also approach the person behind this billion-dollar idea: Gorillas founder Kagan Sümer has repeatedly polarized in the past, just like his delivery service itself.

A new episode every Thursday

After the huge success of the true crime podcast “Macht &Millionen” and other exciting podcast formats such as “So geht Startup” or “Money Mindset”, Gründerszene and Business Insider Germany are bringing a new, elaborately told and produced podcast series to the Begin.

A podcast for anyone who has ever heard of gorillas. Who wondered how the business model could pay off. And who – with a slightly guilty conscience – have already ordered there.

The podcast comprises a total of six episodes, each of which appears on Thursdays – wherever there are podcasts.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

In our new podcast “Cashburners: the gorilla story” we take a look behind the scenes of one of the most exciting startups of recent years. It’s about a lot of money, about competition – and about very big egos.

Getty Images; Lisa Kempke/ Collage: start-up scene Gorillas was the first company in Germany to advertise that it could deliver groceries within minutes. And the fastest unicorn in Germany. At least since the bike couriers’ wildcat strikes, the name Gorillas has also been known outside of the startup scene, and the company is polarizing like no other. External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings You can listen to the podcast here Spotify or on Apple Podcast subscribe to! After months of research, we’ve launched our new podcast, Cashburners: The Gorilla Story. In it we tell the story of one of the most exciting and controversial German startups ever: Gorillas. Our colleague, the start-up scene journalist Sarah Heuberger, takes you behind the scenes of the express delivery service – why is this company valued at billions after just a few months? What went wrong on the way up? See also Sapa will produce car components in eco-sustainable composites in Poland Numerous insiders, investors and former employees and riders of the company have their say in the podcast. Host Sarah Heuberger will also approach the person behind this billion-dollar idea: Gorillas founder Kagan Sümer has repeatedly polarized in the past, just like his delivery service itself. A new episode every Thursday After the huge success of the true crime podcast “Macht &Millionen” and other exciting podcast formats such as “So geht Startup” or “Money Mindset”, Gründerszene and Business Insider Germany are bringing a new, elaborately told and produced podcast series to the Begin. A podcast for anyone who has ever heard of gorillas. Who wondered how the business model could pay off. And who – with a slightly guilty conscience – have already ordered there. The podcast comprises a total of six episodes, each of which appears on Thursdays – wherever there are podcasts. External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

