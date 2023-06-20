Cashless payments – shopkeepers complain: “Fees are far too high” – News

Contents

Notli and coins are becoming less and less important. In the first shops, payment can only be made electronically. But the fees remain a point of contention for retailers.

Whether it’s the daily shopping, the new television or the croissant for breakfast. In Switzerland, people are paying less and less in cash. In 2017, 70 percent of all transactions were paid for in cash, in 2022 it was still a good 36 percent: within five years, the use of cash has halved.

I have no more cash in my wallet.

In a bakery in the university district in the city of Zurich, payment can only be made electronically, by card or by Twint. Most people here are happy: “I had to get used to it, but now I only take the card with me,” says student Stella Braunschweig and student Martin Zahariev adds: “I don’t have any cash in my wallet anymore.”

Bakery owner Daniel Wehrli was inspired during the holidays: “I couldn’t pay with cash at a market stall anymore,” he recalls. “It did irritate me a bit, but I noticed that it’s actually primarily a matter of the mind,” he says.

You are at the mercy of the dominant companies.

But one thing bothers the bakery owner: “The fees are too high, the competition doesn’t play. You are at the mercy of the dominant companies.”

Providers defend themselves

The Twint boss sees things differently: “We’re actually very cheap,” he says, pointing out that his payment app doesn’t require any infrastructure in the store other than a QR code. “And our fees are also cheap, as our dealers confirm,” says Markus Kilb.

“We don’t set the merchant fee,” protests Santosh Ritter, Country Manager of Visa Switzerland. The contracts would be concluded between the dealer and the acquirer, as the company that makes the device available. “As Visa, we cannot influence the amount of the fees,” he says. The Visa share of 100 francs is 3 centimes.

Despite more volume: Fees are hardly cheaper

However, the more cashless payments are made, the cheaper the fees should actually be due to the increasing trading volume.

Visa has invested more than $10 billion in network security over the past five years.

It’s not that simple, says Santosh Ritter: “For example, Visa has invested more than ten billion dollars in network security in the last five years.” The company has a private telecommunications network that goes four hundred times around the globe: “It also has to be maintained,” explains Ritter.

Back to cashless payment: Bakery owner Daniel Wehrli is leaving the ban on accepting cash at the branch in the middle of urban Zurich for the time being. He fears that this would not go down well in the countryside. And: If someone really can’t pay by card, the staff will be happy to help – takes the cash and then pays electronically themselves. Sometimes the same applies in the cashless bakery: Only cash is true.

