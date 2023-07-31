Home » Cassa Centrale Group, Paolo Massarutto new CEO of Prestipay
Cassa Centrale Group, Paolo Massarutto new CEO of Prestipay

Cassa Centrale Group, Paolo Massarutto new CEO of Prestipay

The Board of Directors of Prestipay, in the meeting of 26 July 2023, it appointed two new Directors by co-optation: Paul Massaruttoformer general manager of the company, e Letterio Merlino, current Deputy Credit Manager of the Cassa Centrale Group. TO Paul Massarutto was also conferred the office of amanaging director.

The new appointments – reads the official note – follow the recent acquisition by Central Bank Cash of the entire share capital of Prestipay through the purchase of the shareholding of 40% owned by Deutsche Bank.

“I am proud and honored to hold this position – commented the new managing director and general manager Paolo Massarutto. I thank the Board of Directors and the shareholder for their trust. I will continue to work with the utmost commitment and, together with the whole Prestipay team, we will give our contribution in tackling theand challenges that await us for the near future and to guarantee the company a path of sustainable growth, in the interest of all stakeholders”.

The Board of Directors of the company – concludes the note – is therefore made up of five members: Diego Ballardini Margonari (president), Sandro Bolognesi, Giuseppe Graffi Brunoro, Paolo Massarutto and Letterio Merlino.

