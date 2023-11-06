Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Bonds 2023: Super Yield at 5%?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) announced the launch of a new bond (ISIN code IT0005568719) aimed at retail savers, i.e. private investors. This move follows previous issues in 2015 and 2019 which met with some success in the market.

But what are the characteristics of this bond and is it really worth investing in? We will find out in this article where we will see returns, risks and, finally, ours opinions general information on this issue.

Characteristics

The bond will have a duration of six yearsthe placement will start from Tuesday 7 November and will be active until November 27th, unless closed early.

Why is CDP issuing these bonds reserved for retail? A note states that the money raised “will allow further resources to be allocated to support businesses, territory and infrastructures with the aim, in line with the 2022 -2024 strategic plan, of concretely contributing to the growth of the country“.

The total amount that CDP intends to raise is 1.5 billion eurosin line with previous releases.

As regards the aspect closest to those who wish to invest in it, i.e. the minimum investment, a relatively low capital is required: it starts from 1,000 euros, corresponding to the nominal value of each bond.

Yield on CDP Bonds

The yield aspect is what interests everyone, especially when we talk about bonds. In this case we have a mixed structure, if we want, because the bond will have a value in the first three years fixed rate of 5%.

After this first phase, however, we will move on to variable rate which will be equal toEuribor a 3 months increased by at least that 0.90% per annum. This means, therefore, that what will result from the general trend of rates in those years will be added to a minimum of 0.90%.

According to the most accredited forecasts, the trend in the next few years will be downward so it is reasonable to imagine that in the first few years there will be the highest rate only to then have to “settle” for a lower return in the long term.

The appearance of taxation it is similar to European government bonds: interest and other income, in fact, will be subject to a substitute tax with a preferential rate of 12.50%.

Risks

CDP’s bonds have obtained a medium-long term rating similar to that attributed to the Italian state of which, moreover, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is an emanation: Baa3 from Moody’s, BBB from S&P, BBB from Fitch and BBB+ from Scope .

In theory CDP, unlike the Italian state which issues BTp, should use the resources for productive investments and not also to finance welfare as the state does therefore, basically, these resources should be used better than how governments use those public.

This is, however, a theoretical assumption: from a practical point of view, the future is always uncertain.

My Business Opinions: Is It Worth Investing?

I smile every time I am asked for opinions on bond issues of this type because in the eyes of an inexperienced investor they seem like something extraordinary or an opportunity not to be missed.

In reality, from a technical point of view, these bonds are nothing special: they have a maturity of six years, for the first three they pay a fixed 5% while in the last three years, in which rates should fall anyway, they have a variable component that is unlikely to come close to the current one.

Let’s be clear, it could also happen: but imagining the Italian and European economy in a few years, at the beginning of the second phase of this bond, still with high rates is not a particularly rosy prospect.

By subscribing to this bond, in fact, we get a slightly higher rate and “bet” for the future with the “parachute” of the minimum rate.

I’ll give you a bread and salami example to clarify: in the first three years we take 5% gross, in the following years however, I make a hypothesis, we take 3.5% gross given by the sum between the 0.9% that is insured to us and perhaps a generous rate of 2.6% (today the 3-month Euribor is at 3.9% with a decreasing trend, this hypothesis is random and was formulated just to give you an example, ed.) which could be guaranteed by Euribor. At the end of the hypothesized period of six years, therefore, we receive an average of 4.25% gross which, after taxes (and without considering the stamp duty to avoid complicating the matter) puts the 3,71% net.

At the time I am writing there are BTp, whose rating it is practically judged identical by the agencies, which give similar figures: perhaps a little less but, by subscribing now, you would secure around 3.5% net without risking anything (apart from the default of the issuer).

It could even be worse: the Euribor, for example, could fall much more and if it were at 2%, to give another example, your final yield would be 3.95% gross, i.e. equal to 3.45% net .

Again, with the Euribor at 1% the gross yield to maturity would be 3.45%, i.e. equal to 3.01% net.

In all this, then, you have to include the fact that on the secondary market the value of the security will certainly change depending on the behavior of the rates, which is a complication if you know little about markets and are considering this bond as the classic “parking” of liquid assets.

But who is it for?

In my opinion only to those who don’t know things and subscribe to financial instruments at random.

In fact, any investor with a minimum of assets has certainly allocated part of his money into Mutual funds o ETF oriented towards the bond market who, on a daily basis, buy such securities.

Except that non-experts simply don’t even know it because many issues are not advertised.

Therefore, in many cases, you would end up buying something that you already have and which does not have any particular characteristics that make it worth it in this case.

And if you’re thinking things like “my funds/ETFs are losing money” I still have to tell you that, unfortunately, if you don’t understand things you end up paying more for them or getting the opposite of what you need because:

it depends on when you bought them; it depends on what you understood when you bought them; it depends on the underlying in which they invest; it depends on a whole series of other factors which are too complicated to explain here but which you can better understand if you delve deeper into our general approach to the subject. You will discover that many of the beliefs that lead you to make choices such as buying bonds at random are the consequences of wrong actions that you may have taken in the past and that are not resolving the general problem you may have, that is, dissatisfaction with how you have invested so far.

We talk about this, and much more, every day on Affari Miei. Indeed, if you want to learn more, here are a series of introductory resources:

Have a good continuation and see you soon!

