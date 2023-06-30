Cassa Edile province of Bari wind in the sails and record disbursement

Roberto Lorusso President Building Fund

The Cassa Edile of the province of Bari has made a record disbursement in recent days towards the approximately 14 thousand workers engaged in the almost 3,400 companies who, in the first half of the administrative year of the institution (October 2022 – March 2023), paid contributions. In fact, it amounts to approx 15 million euros the amount recognized by the Cassa Edile as an economic treatment for workers’ holidays, comparable to the fourteenth month, in compliance with the provisions of the Collective agreement for employees of construction companies.

“It is the most significant disbursement in absolute value ever made in the history of our institution – confirms the president of the Cassa Edile of the province of Bari Robert Lorusso – up 9% compared to the disbursement of June 2022 and in line with the increase in the taxable contribution recorded in the first half year”.

Compared to the October 2021 – March 2022 semester, the data from the Cassa Edile of the province of Bari is also positive regarding the number of workers, up by 4% for a total of around 17 thousand (many are those who will receive the bonus), the hours worked (around 11 million hours in the reference semester, up by 7%) and the mass salaries of over 116 million euros (+11%).

“These positive trends – continues Lorusso – originate in three aspects which are characterizing the construction sector: first of all, the long wave of building bonuses, which are however now nearing completion; then, the first beneficial effects of the appropriations of the PNRR landed on the territory and transformed into works contracts; lastly, the trend probably also benefits from the introduction of the institute of fairness on the workforce”.

“These are comforting data, but they do not allow us to let our guard down – he concludes Lorusso – it is true that the entry into force of labor adequacy will produce further positive effects on the main growth indicators of the sector also in the next semester; however, it is also true that today the effects that the persistent freeze on building credits will produce on the stability of our entrepreneurial fabric are not yet fully foreseeable, effectively putting the jobs of many employees in the sector at risk”.

The vice president of the Cassa Edile of the province of Bari Saverio Loiudice shares the same opinion, according to which “A slowdown in the sector is expected in 2023 despite the investments and the construction of public works for the launch of the PNRR construction sites. On this level we need to speed up as it represents a great opportunity for our country and for our territory, aiming to redevelop and develop suburbs and strategic areas, guaranteeing employment and continuity for companies in the sector. Unfortunately, too private construction could experience a contraction due to inflation, which erodes the wages of workers and citizens. However, in the province of Bari we consider ourselves satisfied with the results obtained, thanks to the careful management of the institution’s resources and a significant increase in employment in the last year”.

