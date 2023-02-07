Cassano’s wife Carolina Marcialis dresses with fans

“Get ready with me”, (“Preparati con Me”) scrive Carolina Martial on social media by posting a video in which she dresses. The wife of Anthony Cassano she jokes with her followers adding that “I even did my hair today” with an amused emoticon.

The fans appreciate the video and it’s a shower of likes and approving comments for the companion of the former champion of Rome, Milan, Inter and Real Madrid: “Ok now it’s official…mother nature created perfection,” it reads. “Beautiful and sensual without ever falling into the vulgar … what can I say …. Wow” … “You can comb your hair or not it makes no difference because your beauty is from another world“

Read also

Valentina Vignali selfie to scream. The sweatshirt opens and… “Dangerous Curves”

(Instagram valentinavignali)

Subscribe to the newsletter

