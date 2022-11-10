Green light by Casta Diva Group to update the industrial plan 2022 – 2024. The update of the Plan in detail provides for a target at the end of 2024 of Euro 81.8 million of Production Value, Euro 6.9 million of adjusted Ebitda , Euro 4.9 million of EBIT, Euro -4.3 million of Net Financial Position (Cash).

“As already foreseen in May 2022, Casta Diva (CDG) emerged strengthened from the two-year period 2020-21 thanks to the courage with which it faced the pandemic crisis and its winning positioning: strong diversification of the offer, wide international reach and easy access to capital market ”commented Andrea De Micheli, Chairman and CEO of CDG. The total turnover of Casta Diva will be around Euro 74 million in 2022, with an EBITDA of around Euro 5.4 million. Hence the need to update the Industrial Plan of last May upwards, as the company, continues De Micheli, will reach the results that were envisaged by the old Plan at the end of 2024 two years in advance.

The organic growth of 2022 brought the estimated turnover at the end of the year, net of acquisitions, beyond the levels of 2019, to approximately Euro 38 million, while the turnover forecast for 2022 for the two acquired companies GP and WAL is equal to approximately Euro 36 million.