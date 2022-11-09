Listen to the audio version of the article

The Board of Directors of Casta Diva Group, a group listed on Egm Italia and active internationally in the communication and events sector, approves the update of the industrial plan 2022 – 2024 which replaces the one launched on May 23, 2022. The update provides for a target at the end of 2024 of Euro 81.8 million of value of production, 6.9 million of adjusted Ebitda, 4.9 million of Ebit and -4.3 million of position

net financial (Cash). The total turnover of Casta diva will be around 74 million in 2022, with an Ebitda of around 5.4 million.

Hence the need to update the Industrial Plan of last May upwards, as the company will reach the results that were foreseen in the old Plan at the end of 2024 two years in advance. The organic growth of 2022 has brought the estimated turnover to the end year, net of acquisitions, beyond the levels of 2019, to approximately 38 million, while the turnover expected for 2022 for the two companies acquired Genius Progetti and We Are Live is approximately 36 million.

“Casta Diva – comments Andrea De Micheli, president and CEO – has emerged strengthened from the 2020-21 two-year period thanks to the courage with which it faced the pandemic crisis and its winning positioning: strong diversification of the offer, wide international reach and easy access to capital market. The integration of the recent acquisitions, Genius Progetti and the We Are Live brand is happening faster than expected.

This is why the new forecasts (in addition to those of 2022, now consolidated) that enter the update are interesting, but cautious. «The uncertainty of the international situation and the still not definitive defeat of Covid – he continues – advise us to keep our feet on the ground. However, we cannot ignore the fact that Casta Diva’s success has not gone unnoticed in our reference markets ».

In summary, a Production Value is expected that in 2022 will reach, due to internal and external growth, a value of 74 million, an increase also compared to previous pre-Covid years and then progressively grow up to 81.8 million in 2024, bringing the Adjusted Ebitda from 5.4 million to 6.9 million euros and, as a percentage of revenues, from 7.2% in 2022 to 8.4% in 2024. The net financial position,

equal to Euro 1.6 million in 2021, it becomes positive for (2.9) million in 2022 up to (4.3) million in 2024. The Plan provides that the Group will continue to move, thus confirming what has already been indicated in the Business Plan 2022 – 2024 presented in May 2022, in two different but complementary directions: on the one hand, there is the way to consolidate its core business by increasing the number of top clients and expanding the business with the historical ones, on the other, there is the ‘is the path of expansion towards complementary market segments through vertical specialization by industry.