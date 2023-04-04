Listen to the audio version of the article

The board of directors of Casta Diva Group, a media company that deals with event organization and content production listed on Egm, has approved the new 2023-2025 business plan. In comparing the results of 2021 and the consolidated – but not yet audited – results of 2022, the company increased the Production Value by 179%, from 29.7 million to 82.8 million; 300% Ebitda, from 1.5 million to 6.0 million; the NFP of 269%, from a debt of 1.6 million to a cash of 2.7 million. The absolute values ​​of these parameters are between 2 and 7 times higher than those of 2019, before the crisis triggered by Covid (production value 36.8 million, Ebitda 0.8 million, NFP debt of 1.6 million).

The unaudited data for 2022 of the group led by Andre De Micheli are to be considered provisional, as they have not yet been examined by the independent auditors and the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements have not yet been approved. To complete the overview of what happened to the company between 2021 and 2022, it should also be noted that the share price in 2022 increased by 99%, from 0.346 to 0.688, against a decline in the EGM 19%. At the end of 2025, the 2023-2025 Plan envisages a target of €105.1 million in value of production, €11.1 million in adjusted Ebitda (Ebitda margin 10.5%), €9 million in adjusted Ebit, -€4.5 million Net Financial (Cash).

The strategic pillars of the plan are to aggregate the Live Communication market in Italy; simplify the corporate structure, digitize its processes, reduce its costs; make activities sustainable and achieve ambitious ESG goals; expand the diversification of the offer and the international reach through M&A, in both segments of the activity; monitor and integrate technological innovations; value the share title; remunerate the shareholding.