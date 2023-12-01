Home » Catania, blitz against Pillera-Puntina clan. Operation Double Breasted begins
Mafia, extortion, drugs and weapons. Operation “Double Breasted” begins in Catania

The anti-mafia operation of the state police began at dawn, coordinated by the district anti-mafia directorate of the Catania prosecutor’s office, with which the criminal interests of subjects linked, including by blood ties, to Giacomo Maurizio Ienihistorical affiliate of the Pillera gang – Puntina.

Dozens of men engaged in “Double breasted” blitz in the execution of a precautionary custody order for possession and carrying of common firearms, extortion aggravated by the mafia method, usury, fraudulent transfer of values, association aimed at trafficking in narcotic substances, with the aggravating circumstance of being the armed associationas well as possession for the purpose of dealing drugs.

During the investigations, carried out by the Flying Squad policemen between 2021 and 2022, some flagrant arrests were carried out for the crimes of extortion e drug dealing. The precautionary measure was also ordered against members of other Catania mafia groups. Further details during the press conference, which will be held at 10.30 am in the police headquarters offices in via Santa Nicolella 8.

