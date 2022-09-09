Home Business Catania Fontanarossa is the first Italian airport for national traffic. It also beats Fiumicino in 2021
Catania Fontanarossa is the first Italian airport for national traffic. It also beats Fiumicino in 2021

Catania Fontanarossa is the first Italian airport for national traffic. It also beats Fiumicino in 2021

ROMACatania airport: 4 million 632 thousand passengers. Rome Fiumicino: 4 million 412 thousand passengers. 2021 gives the Catania airport the primacy you don’t expect. In his latest Report to Parliamentthe Italian Transport Authority assigns it the first place in terms of number of passengers in national air traffic.

The ranking – again from last year, 2021 – sees Milan Malpensa in third position (with 3 million 874 thousand people) and another Sicilian airport (Palermo), in fourth place with 3 million 637 thousand (we repeat, for domestic traffic only).

