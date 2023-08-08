Catania, with the airport fire “only 5% of passengers lost”

Listen to the audio version of the article

The extraordinary shuttle connections to and from the other Sicilian airports no longer depart from Catania airport. It is a clear sign of a return to normality 24 days after the fire that sent the Etna airport into a tailspin: a total of 1,100 buses were made available free of charge to users who were diverted or rescheduled to other airports.

The airport is now fully operational, assures the managing director of SAC Nico Torrisi, and from today also the last carrier has resumed connections: the terminals have all been reopened and even the one set up in an emergency by the air Force. Catania, and therefore all of eastern Sicily, thus emerge from the emergency and we begin to count the damages and costs incurred and to be incurred for the definitive restoration of the airport.

But data on the real number of passengers has already begun to circulate: according to estimates from airport sources, only 5% would have been lost in July largely due to the cancellation of flights by Turkish airlines, Fly Dubai and Jet2.com (English market ) who have chosen not to re-route flights to other Sicilian airports (and have already resumed full operation, assure the SAC). On balance in July (before closing) the Fontanarossa airport had 823,000 passengers in transit while 100,000 passengers were at the other SAC airport, that of Comiso. According to this interpretation, therefore, the damages for the non-arrivals would have been really limited.

Last year 1.1140 million passengers arrived in Catania in July: according to calculations made by the Sac in the period of crisis due to the fire, 130,000 passengers destined for Catania were rerouted to Trapani and a little more than 50,000 to Palermo therefore in total arrivals in Sicily directed to Catania (including those rerouted to other airports) would have been 1.123 million, less than two percent compared to last year’s figure. And again according to this reasoning and according to estimates, even taking into account a possible increase in the 2023 season, a drop of more than 5 percent would not be reached. Numbers quite distant from the 40,000 passengers lost per day that were widespread in the days of the Catania airport crisis. We will see. We will have to wait for the official data on movements in July to get a clear idea of ​​what happened.

In June, the Vincenzo Bellini airport in Catania had registered 1,102,727 passengers with an increase of 6.4% on 2022. And July, obviously, was destined to improve and no one denies that there were no non-Schengen passengers and therefore tourists. Just as no one denies the inconvenience for passengers who had to put up with even five extra hours of travel to reach their destination: «We will never stop apologizing and we will never stop thanking our colleagues at other airports who have given us a fundamental hand » says Torrisi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

