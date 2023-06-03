Catastrophe in India, collision between trains: at least 280 dead and almost a thousand injured

Railway tragedy in India, collision between a passenger train and a freight train: dead and injured

Tragedy in India. Yesterday, late afternoon, near Balasoreabout 1600 kilometers from the capital New Delhihappened one fatal collision between a passenger train and a freight train. The collision would be was caused by the derailment of one of the two trains, which would have hit the second one arriving in the opposite direction. Meanwhile, the balance sheet of the collision between two trains occurred in the eastern state of Odisha it gets more and more dramatic: according to local sources the dead have risen to 288, while the wounded are over 900 and the toll. For the chief secretary of state, the highest civil authority Pradeep Jena, the budget is destined to rise further.

Railway collision in India, images from the web

Omg very Terrible 🙏😥 its disheartening to see… #TrainAccident ~250+ people were killed and 1000~ people were injured who travelling in Coromandel Express due to #TrainMishap in Odisha 💔 My Condolences to their Families, More strength to them, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ydKrzP8svP — Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) June 3, 2023

#WATCH | Morning visuals from the spot where the horrific train accident took place in Odisha’s Balasore district, killing 207 people and injuring 900 pic.twitter.com/yhTAENTNzJ — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

