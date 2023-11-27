Catch up on the latest dollar exchange rate news for Monday, November 27, 2023

The price of the dollar today, Monday, November 27, is starting off with an upward trend in Mexico. According to El Tiempo, the exchange rate is approaching 17.00 pesos, with the Mexican peso taking advantage in trading. This is good news for travelers to the United States, as Investing.com Spain reports that the price of the US dollar today is favorable for those heading across the border. Even on Sunday, November 26, the exchange rate was holding steady. All of this information is available for full coverage on Google News, ensuring that everyone is up to date on the latest currency fluctuations. So, whether you’re planning a trip or just curious about the state of the market, it’s important to stay informed about the price of the dollar today.

Share this: Facebook

X

