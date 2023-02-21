Listen to the audio version of the article

2022 is archived by the Ho.Re.Ca. with an increase in wholesale turnover for beverages of 17% compared to 2019. A performance that highlights how last year consumption away from home in bars, restaurants, pizzerias, pubs, hotels, regained share leaving the dark period behind of the health emergency.

«Sales in the Ho.Re.Ca. they grow to reach 19 billion between food and drinks. In particular, beverages recorded a growth of 17% in value – they report from the Italgrob Study Center on Iri data -. In terms of volumes, growth for beverages was 9% and inflation contributed by 6.4%. There was also a further increase of about 2% linked to the demand that came from the market which saw a decisive shift towards drinks, such as wine, sparkling wine, spirits and spirits, with a higher unit value”

These are the numbers that are presented today during the annual Ho.Re.Ca. organized by the Italian Federation of Horeca Distributors of Italgrob – Confindustria which takes place in Rimini. The sector has 3,800 SMEs, very often with a family structure, with over 60,000 employees engaged in the distribution of beverages and food products.

As regards the current year, after a record 2022 thanks to the large numbers driven by internal tourism and due to a particularly hot summer, the sentiment of the operators and insiders present in Rimini is marked by a certain caution. Some expect a drop in volumes while the value of sales is forecast with a marginal increase due to inflation and increases in raw material prices. With a scenario of this kind, 2023 should end with a turnover substantially in line with that of 2022. To be more precise, a downward stabilization of the growth numbers for 2021 is expected -0.8% – with a contribution inflation rate of around 4.2% and a reduction in volumes of just over 5% as a rebound effect on 2022.

«The Ho.Re.Ca. it is the context in which consumption trends are born, it is the context in which human relationships have great value, where for 92.9% of Italians eating and drinking outside the home is an essential part of their lifestyle and contributes to their mental well-being -physical – points out Antonio Portaccio, president of Italgrob -. The challenge is to make distributors protagonists and not logistic extras at the service of the customer ecosystem».