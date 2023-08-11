Cathay Pacific Group Reports Profit of HK$4.268 Billion in First Half of 2021

Cathay Pacific Group, including its airlines, subsidiaries, and affiliates, has announced a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first half of the year. The company posted an attributable profit of HK$4.268 billion in the first six months, compared to a loss of HK$4.999 billion during the same period last year. This remarkable recovery comes as Cathay Pacific witnessed a surge in passenger revenue, which reached HK$25.013 billion, a staggering increase of 1109.5% compared to last year.

The number of passengers carried by the airline also experienced a substantial boost, with a total of 7.8 million passengers recorded in the first half of the year, representing a remarkable year-on-year increase of 2233.1%. These positive interim results were released by Cathay Pacific on Tuesday, August 8th.

Furthermore, the overall revenue of the Cathay Pacific Group during the first half of the year reached 43.593 billion yuan, indicating a significant year-on-year increase of 135%. Moreover, the group’s basic profit per share is noted to be 0.615 yuan, with no dividends being paid out in this period.

In another positive development, Cathay Pacific has also revealed its plans to redeem 50% of the preferred shares subscribed by the Hong Kong government before the year concludes. This move is expected to surpass 9.75 billion yuan in redemption price.

Cathay Pacific Chairman, Eric Ho, expressed optimism about the group’s recovery, citing that the passenger capacity has already reached approximately 50% of pre-pandemic levels since March. Additionally, the airline has expanded its service destinations to cover 70 locations. Ho projects that by the end of this year, the passenger capacity will return to 70% of pre-pandemic levels, with service destinations increasing to 80. He further expressed his confidence in the airline’s full recovery, stating that they expect to reach 100% pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year.

Overall, Cathay Pacific has shown a remarkable turnaround in its financial performance in the first half of the year, surpassing expectations and demonstrating strong signs of recovery in the aviation industry.

